Devils' Tyler Wotherspoon: Waived by Devils
Wotherspoon was placed on waivers by the Devils on Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Wotherspoon hasn't played in the NHL since the 2016-17 season when he suited up in four games for Calgary. He earned three goals and 21 points in 53 games with Utica of the AHL last year.
