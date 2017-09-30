Play

Loov was placed on waivers by the Devils on Saturday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

New Jersey made a trade with Toronto for Loov ahead of last season's trade deadline and then got him under a two-way contract for one year with a base salary set at $650,000. Assuming he clears waivers, except him to wind up with AHL Albany to start the 2017-18 season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories