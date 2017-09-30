Devils' Viktor Loov: Hits waiver wire
Loov was placed on waivers by the Devils on Saturday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
New Jersey made a trade with Toronto for Loov ahead of last season's trade deadline and then got him under a two-way contract for one year with a base salary set at $650,000. Assuming he clears waivers, except him to wind up with AHL Albany to start the 2017-18 season.
More News
-
Devils' Viktor Loov: Signs two-way deal with New Jersey•
-
Devils' Viktor Loov: Acquired in trade from Leafs•
-
Maple Leafs' Viktor Loov: Heads to AHL Toronto•
-
Maple Leafs' Viktor Loov: Will miss game Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Viktor Loov: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Viktor Loov: Sent to Leafs on emergency recall Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...