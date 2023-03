Vanecek stopped 21 of 25 shots in the Devils' 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

Vanecek started the game strong, allowing just one goal through two periods. However, he allowed three goals in the third period with the eventual game-winning goal being scored by Auston Matthews on the power play. The former Capital has struggled as of late, allowing four goals or more in four of his last five starts. On the season, Vanecek has a 27-7-3 record with a 2.55 GAA and a .907 save percentage.