Vanecek stopped 25 of 28 shots, helping the Devils to a 5-3 win over the Hurricanes on Tuesday.

While not spectacular, a .893 save percentage for Vanecek was enough to lead the Devils to victory against the division-leading Hurricanes. Tuesday's start gives Vanecek starts in three of the last four games, as he looks to gain the majority of starts moving forward for New Jersey. On the season, Vanecek has a 16-5-2 record with a 2.37 GAA and a .913 save percentage.