Vanecek stopped eight of 10 shots in relief in a 6-1 loss to Carolina in Game 2 on Friday.

Vanecek came into the contest for the start of the third period after Akira Schmid surrendered four goals on 25 shots. Vanecek wasn't charged with the loss, so his playoff record is still at 0-2 this year. He also has a 4.03 GAA and an .836 save percentage through five postseason outings. Even though Vanecek has struggled, he might start Sunday given that Schmid was pulled from each of the first two games of the second-round series.