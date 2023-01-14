Vanecek allowed two goals on 33 shots in Friday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

The Devils were up by four goals before the Ducks got on the board, so Vanecek was able to cruise to the win. This was his fifth straight win, and he's allowed only 11 tallies over that span. For the season, the 27-year-old is up to 17-5-2 with a 2.35 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 28 outings. Vanecek's recent success will likely make it tough for Mackenzie Blackwood to draw many starts, though the latter may play Saturday versus the Kings in the second half of a back-to-back.