Vanecek made 37 saves in a 5-1 win over the Capitals on Saturday.

The Caps just couldn't capitalize on their chances against their former netminder. Alex Ovechkin had eight shots and 17 shot attempts Saturday, but just couldn't solve Vanecek. The only puck that slipped by him came off the stick of John Carlson on a power play just past the half-way mark of the third period. Vanecek is 10-2-0 with a 2.05 GAA and .923 save percentage thus far.