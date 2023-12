Vanecek made 27 saves in a 5-2 loss to the Bruins on Saturday.

His mates staked him to a 2-0 lead just 1:11 into the second period, but the drain opened from that point forward. Vanecek sits 53rd of 57 netminders with an .883 save percentage this season. He ranks ahead of just Anton Forsberg, Arvid Soderblom, Ilya Samsonov and Antti Raanta among netminders who have played in at least 11 games. Vanecek needs to be stapled to your bench or released.