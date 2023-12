Vanecek (undisclosed) is available for Tuesday's home against Philadelphia, according to Sam Kasan of the Devils' official site.

The Devils did not confirm a starter for Tuesday's contest, but Vanecek is probable to play after he occupied the starter's crease during the morning skate. He has posted an 11-5-0 record this season with a 3.33 GAA and an .883 save percentage over 18 appearances. Vanecek sat out Sunday's 5-1 loss to Anaheim because of an undisclosed injury.