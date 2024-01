Vanecek made 23 saves in Friday's 4-2 win over Chicago.

He gave up a power-play goal in the first period and a shortie in the second, but Vanecek stood tall in the third as the Devils took control of the game. The 27-year-old netminder has gone 6-2-1 in nine starts since the beginning of December thanks to some solid offensive support, but his 2.99 GAA and .892 save percentage during that stretch have kept New Jersey in the market for an upgrade in the crease.