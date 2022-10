Vanecek made 20 saves during a 7-1 victory over the Blue Jackets on Sunday.

Vanecek, who is staking a claim to the No. 1 goaltending job, helped extend the Devils' winning streak to three games, all starts by the 26-year-old netminder. The Devils have claimed six of seven contests and during the outing they lost, Vanecek came off the bench. He has yielded just three goals on 67 shots during the win streak.