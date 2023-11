Vanecek made 10 saves in a 7-2 win over the Sabres on Saturday.

The Devils scored early and often, punching in four in the first and never looking back. Vanecek is now 8-5-0 on the season with a 3.32 GAA and .884 save percentage. After a four-game win streak in late Oct. and early Nov, Vanecek is 2-3-0 with 19 goals allowed and one mercy pull in six starts. He'll need to find some stability to be a worthy fantasy start. The Devils will need that if they are to climb into a Wild Card spot.