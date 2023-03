Vanecek will get the starting nod at home versus the Lightning on Tuesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Vanecek and the Devils will face off with Tampa Bay in three of their next four contests, so the netminder could see a heavy dose of the Bolts. The 27-year-old Czech has already set a new career high with 28 wins this season and sporting a personal best in both GAA (2.48) and save percentage (.910).