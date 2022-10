Vanecek is in the starter's net in advance of Friday's game against Colorado, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Vanecek stopped 20 of 22 shots in a win over Detroit on Tuesday. The 26-year-old netminder will make a second straight start when the Devils host the Avalanche on Friday. While Vanecek may be earning the strong side of a platoon with Mackenzie Blackwood, he's a risky play against a high-powered Avalanche offense.