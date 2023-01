Vanecek will guard the road goal Tuesday versus the Hurricanes, Catherine Bogart of the Devils' official site reports.

Vanecek will start for the fourth time in the last six games, and he's won his last three outings. In that span, he's given up six goals on 94 shots. The Hurricanes' forward group is expected to be at full health, but they've struggled to fill the net this year with an average of 3.10 goals per game, good for 20th in the league.