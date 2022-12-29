Vanecek allowed two goals on 26 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins. Boston's third goal was an empty-netter.

Vanecek helped the Devils go toe to toe with a tough Boston team for most of the evening, but Patrice Bergeron beat him with 4:09 left in regulation to break a 1-1 tie, and Boston promptly tacked on an empty-net goal to provide the final margin. The Devils have cooled off after a hot start, and Vanecek's numbers reflect that trend. His 12-5-2 record is strong, but only one of those wins has come in December.