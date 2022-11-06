Vanecek stopped 27 of 30 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Vanecek couldn't make a 3-1 lead stick after the first period as the Flames fought back to tie the game. A penalty in overtime put the Devils on the power play and Fabian Zetterlund scored, securing Vanecek's fifth straight win. The 26-year-old goalie is 5-1-0 with a 2.21 GAA and a .908 save percentage in seven appearances. As long as Mackenzie Blackwood (undisclosed) is out, Vanecek should see a starting role in goal. The Devils are set for a rematch at home versus the Flames on Tuesday.