Vanecek made 24 saves in a 2-1 victory over the Rangers on Thursday.

He was especially sharp in the third, making 10 saves including a right-pad stop on Vincent Trocheck at the left post at 8:11 of the period. Vanecek (30-10-4) became the first Devils goalie to win 30 games since Martin Brodeur did it in 2011-12. Perhaps more importantly, Vanecek improved to 7-3-1 in 11 games against the Rangers, a possible first-round playoff matchup.