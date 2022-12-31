Vanecek made 25 saves, including 12 short-handed stops, during a 4-2 victory over the host Penguins on Friday.

Making his second straight start, Vanecek kept the Penguins' surging power-play units scoreless on nine attempts Friday. The 26-year-old netminder was coming off a 24-save loss to the Bruins on Wednesday and faced a Penguins squad that produced 11 power-play goals in their past 12 games. Earning his first win in seven appearances, Vanecek (13-5-2) helped the Devils improve to 13-2-1 on the road this season.