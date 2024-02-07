Vanecek stopped 35 of 38 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

Vanecek faced a tough test, but outside of giving up two goals in 29 seconds in the third period, he fared well. The 28-year-old has won three of his last four starts despite allowing 13 goals in that span. He's now at 17-8-2 with a 3.23 GAA and an .888 save percentage through 30 outings this season. Vanecek and Nico Daws were splitting starts just before the All-Star break, but it's possible Vanecek is given a chance to reclaim the No. 1 job soon. The Devils host the Flames on Thursday.