Vanecek allowed three goals on 29 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Vanecek improved to 13-6-1 with the win, as New Jersey erased a trio of one-goal deficits to repeatedly bail Vanecek out. This result continued a common theme, as Vanecek has frequently won despite posting unimpressive numbers -- his 3.26 GAA and .885 save percentage this season are both far worse than his career 2.68 and .906 marks.