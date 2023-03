Vanecek turned aside 27 of 29 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss to Minnesota on Tuesday.

Vanecek and Filip Gustavsson were locked into a goaltending duel with neither allowing a marker over the first two periods, but Vanecek ultimately came up just short beyond that. The 28-year-old goaltender has a 29-8-4 record, 2.49 GAA and .909 save percentage in 45 games this season. He has allowed two or fewer goals in three of his last four outings.