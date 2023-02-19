Vanecek made 29 saves in a 5-2 win over the Penguins on Saturday.

Evgeni Malkin was his kryptonite -- the forward knifed in a power-play goal to open the scoring in the first and then put in an even-strength marker in the third. Vanecek made several point-blank saves against Pens' snipers, including one late in the period that would have pulled Pittsburgh to within one. Vanecek has been a pillar of strength this season and especially in 2023. He hasn't lost in regulation since Dec. 28 (12-0-1) and has allowed two or fewer goals in nine of those 13 games.