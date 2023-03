Vanecek will be stationed between the pipes for Monday's road game against the Islanders, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Vanecek has dropped two straight games despite stopping a combined 44 of 48 shots in the process. The 27-year-old is 29-9-4 with a 2.49 GAA and a .909 save percentage this season. He coughed up four goals on 17 shots in his lone appearance against the Islanders this season.