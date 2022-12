Vanecek stopped 24 shots in Tuesday's 3-0 victory against Chicago.

Vanecek posted his second shutout of 2022-23, and the eighth perfect game of his career. He's 12-2-1 with a 2.10 GAA and .922 save percentage in 17 contests this season. Vanecek has started in 11 of the Devils' last 14 games, in part because Mackenzie Blackwood (knee) has been unavailable.