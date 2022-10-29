Vanecek turned aside 24 shots during a 1-0 victory over the Avalanche on Friday.

Vanecek, who could solve the Devils' goaltending void over the past few seasons, earned his seventh career shutout Friday. The 26-year-old netminder gained early confidence by denying J.T. Compher's hard wrist shot midway through the first period. Vanecek (2-1-0) was acquired from the Capitals during the offseason to challenge for the vacant No. 1 role. The Devils used seven different netminders last season. For fantasy managers with early-season goaltending woes, Vanecek could be an answer.