Vanecek turned aside 20 shots during the 6-2 victory over the Red Wings on Tuesday.

Vanecek, who earned the start after relieving Mackenzie Blackwood during Monday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals, wasn't asked to do much Tuesday, but did enough. One night after dropping Monday's undisciplined decision, the Devils, backed by Vanecek, rebounded from their worst defeat of the campaign. The 26-year-old netminder also avenged his loss to the Red Wings on Oct. 15, his only previous start. With Jonathan Bernier (hip) sidelined, Vanecek could earn additional starts.