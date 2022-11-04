Vanecek turned aside 18 of 19 shots during a 4-3 victory over the Oilers on Thursday.

Vanecek missed the first shot fired in his direction after coming in cold off the bench. The 26-year-old denied the next 18 attempts he faced, leading the Devils to their fifth-straight win. Vanecek (4-1-0), who has won four consecutive decisions, entered in the second period after Mackenzie Blackwood departed with an undisclosed injury and quickly fell behind by two goals before shutting down the high-scoring Oilers the rest of the way.