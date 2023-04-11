Vanecek was the first goalie off the ice Tuesday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports, indicating he'll guard the crease at home versus the Sabres.

Vanecek has posted a 3-2-0 record with a 2.16 GAA and .917 save percentage in his last five contests. In each of the netminder's victories, he has given up just one goal and will look to carry that momentum forward into Tuesday's clash with Buffalo. With the postseason around the corner, it's possible that Mackenzie Blackwood starts the regular-season finale versus Washington on Thursday before Vanecek takes over as the primary backstop for the playoffs.