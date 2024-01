Vanecek will guard the road net against Tampa Bay on Saturday, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Vanecek has a 16-7-2 record, 3.21 GAA and .885 save percentage in 28 outings in 2023-24. He stopped the 11 shots he faced in a relief appearance during Thursday's 3-2 loss to Carolina. Tampa Bay, which is in a three-way tie for seventh offensively this year with 3.43 goals per game, will be a difficult adversary for Vanecek.