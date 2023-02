Vanecek is in the starter's crease at practice and is expected to get the visiting start in Minnesota on Saturday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Vanecek is having a great season with the Devils, as he is 22-5-2 with a 2.34 GAA and .916 save percentage. He has won his last 10 starts in a row and will try to make it 11 in Minnesota. The Wild have averaged 2.96 goals per game, good for a tie for 22nd in NHL scoring.