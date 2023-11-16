Watch Now:

Vanecek is expected to get the road start versus Pittsburgh on Thursday. according to Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

Vanecek got the night off Tuesday after starting seven of the previous eight games. Akira Schmid gave up five goals on 30 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Jets, so it's back to Vanecek on Thursday. Vanecek is 6-3-0 with a 3.45 GAA and .887 save percentage as the Devils are having big problems keeping the puck out of the net. The Penguins are averaging 3.64 goals per game this season.

