Vanecek is expected to start on the road against Detroit on Wednesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Vanecek stopped 25 of 27 shots in a 4-2 win against Pittsburgh on Friday. He's 13-5-2 with a 2.38 GAA and .911 save percentage in 24 contests in 2022-23. Detroit has won three of its last four games to improve to 16-12-7 this season.