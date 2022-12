Vanecek is expected to start at home against Boston on Wednesday, per Matt Porter of The Boston Globe.

Vanecek has a 12-4-2 record, 2.41 GAA and .909 save percentage in 22 contests this season. He's been working through a rough patch, allowing a 3.16 GAA and .869 save percentage over his last seven games. Things aren't likely to get any easier Wednesday, given that Boston has the second-best offense with 3.82 goals per game in 2022-23.