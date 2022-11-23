Vanecek will guard the home crease against Toronto on Wednesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Vanecek has been superb this season, going 9-1-0 with a 2.14 GAA and a .918 save percentage. He has been all the Devils could have hoped for, after picking him up in an offseason trade with Washington. Vanecek, who is on a nine-game winning streak, will face the Maple Leafs, who are struggling offensively, scoring 2.95 goals per game, whereas last season, they were the second-highest scoring team in the NHL.