Vanecek will tend the home crease against Philadelphia on Thursday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Vanecek has been great this season, but he has struggled in his last two starts, giving up eight goals on 40 shots against the Islanders and Rangers. Overall, he is 12-2-2 with a 2.39 GAA and a .912 save percentage. Vanecek will face the Flyers, who rank seventh in the eight-team Metropolitan Division by scoring 72 goals in 30 games this season.