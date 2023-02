Vanecek will be stationed between the home pipes Thursday against LA, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Vanecek allowed four goals on 17 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Montreal for his first regulation defeat in 14 games. In 37 appearances this season, he has posted a mark of 24-6-3 with a 2.35 GAA and a .914 save percentage. The Kings sit 12th in the league this campaign with 3.31 goals per game.