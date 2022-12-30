Vanecek will guard the road goal against Pittsburgh on Friday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Vanecek has struggled of late, going 0-3-1, while giving up 15 goals on 108 shots over his last six appearances. He may have turned the corner as he played well Wednesday in a loss to Boston, giving up two goals on 26 shots. He is 12-5-2 with a 2.39 GAA and a .910 save percentage this season as he got off to an amazing start. He will face the Penguins, who have scored 119 goals in 35 games.