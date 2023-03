Vanecek will patrol the home crease against Toronto on Tuesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Vanecek has won his past three contests despite surrendering 12 goals on 70 shots. He has a 27-6-3 record this season with a 2.50 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 40 appearances. The Leafs sit ninth in the league this year with 3.37 goals per game.