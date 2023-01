Vanecek will patrol the home crease Tuesday versus Vegas. Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Vanecek has won his past seven starts, allowing just 15 goals on 213 shots. He has a 19-5-2 record this season with a 2.32 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 30 appearances. Vegas ranks 14th in the league this year with 3.19 goals per game.