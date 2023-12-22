Vanecek allowed four goals on 32 shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers.

Vanecek was thrust into action after Akira Schmid surrendered two goals in the first five minutes of the opening period. Vanecek would keep Edmonton at bay while the Devils rallied to take a 3-2 lead heading into the third period. However, the 27-year-old netminder imploded in the final frame, allowing four goals en route to a 6-3 loss. Vanecek has now dropped consecutive outings, allowing seven goals on 58 shots in that span, as he falls to 11-6-1 with an .883 save percentage and 3.35 GAA. The Devils are back in action Saturday at home versus Detroit.