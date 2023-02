Vanecek stopped 22 of 24 shots through overtime in a 3-2 shootout loss to Minnesota on Saturday.

Vanecek was beaten twice over three shootout rounds, which cost New Jersey the extra point. He's 22-5-3 with a 2.32 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 34 games in 2022-23. Vanecek won each of his previous 10 outings while posting a 2.24 GAA and a .925 save percentage over that span.