Vanecek posted 26 saves on 30 shots in a 4-3 loss against the Panthers.

Vanecek allowed a goal just 3:54 into the game, and it was 4-0 early in the third period before the Devils were finally able to respond. He has allowed seven total goals on 65 shots in his two starts to date. The Devils will look to bounce back on the road against the Islanders on Friday night, though it's still too early to tell how the work between Vanecek and Akira Schmid will be distributed this season.