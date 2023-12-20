Vanecek allowed three goals on 26 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Vanecek held Philadelphia to a pair of Ryan Poehling second-period goals in regulation, but Owen Tippett's tally off a New Jersey turnover in overtime stuck Vanecek with his first loss since Nov. 28. The 27-year-old netminder had won his previous three starts while splitting work with Akira Schmid. Overall, Vanecek is now 11-5-1 despite an uninspiring .883 save percentage and 3.30 GAA. The Devils are back in action Thursday against the Oilers.