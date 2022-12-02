Vanecek made 20 saves in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Predators.

The netminder appeared headed for his third straight win and sixth in his last seven starts until Mikael Granlund banged home the rebound on a point shot Vanecek had denied with only 10 seconds left in the third period. Ryan Johansen then benefitted from a turnover in the New Jersey end to wire home the winner for Nashville just 33 seconds into OT. Vanecek still has only two regulation losses on the season, and his 11-2-1 record his matched by a stellar 2.24 GAA and .918 save percentage.