Vanecek will defend the home net Saturday against the Red Wings, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Vanecek was the first goaltender off the ice for the Devils at practice Saturday. Mackenzie Blackwood opened the season for the Devils in goal but gave up four goals on 24 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Flyers. Vanecek is expected to share the top job at worst and at best, he could play 50-55 games this season. He will face a Detroit team that fired 40 shots Friday in a 3-0 win over Montreal but two were into the empty net.