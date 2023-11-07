Vanecek is expected to start Tuesday's road contest against Colorado after he was the first goaltender off the ice at the morning skate, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.

Vanecek has stopped 108 of 120 shots during his four-game winning streak. He has a 6-2-0 record this season with a 3.05 GAA and a .900 save percentage through eight games played. Colorado sits 17th in the league with 3.10 goals per game this campaign.