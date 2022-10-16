Vanecek on Saturday turned aside just 17 shots as the Red Wings dominated the Devils 5-2.

Vanecek didn't impress during his first start with his new team. To shore up their goaltender rotation with Mackenzie Blackwood, the Devils traded for Vanecek during the offseason. In 39 starts for the Capitals last season, Vanecek went 20-12-0 with a 2.67 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage. Against the Red Wings on Saturday, the 26-year-old netminder faced just 22 shots and could not overcome the four second-period goals he yielded.