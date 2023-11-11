Vanecek gave up two goals on only five shots before being replaced by Akira Schmid midway through the first period of Friday's 4-2 loss to the Capitals.

While Vanecek can't be faulted for not stopping the Nicolas Aube-Kubel one-timer that opened the scoring, Beck Malenstyn's tally only 15 seconds later prompted Devils coach Lindy Ruff to get out his hook. Vanecek has allowed seven goals on 36 shots over his last two starts since seeing a four-game win streak end, and on the season the 27-year-old is 6-3-0 with a shaky 3.45 GAA and .887 save percentage. New Jersey doesn't play again until Tuesday in Winnipeg, but Schmid seems likely to be in the crease.