Vanecek allowed four goals on 18 shots before being replaced by Akira Schmid midway through the second period of Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Islanders.

After getting beaten three times in less than five minutes in the second frame, Vanecek got lifted with the Devils in a 4-2 hole, only to see Schmid get the win in relief after a third-period comeback. Vanecek has given up four goals in three of his last four appearances, and his 4-3-0 record in November isn't supported by a rough 3.66 GAA and .867 save percentage. Given Schmid's 2.40 GAA and .917 save percentage in five outings this month, Vanecek's hold on the top job in the New Jersey crease appears very tenuous.